Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still-perfect Novak Djokovic advances at US Open

Struff managed only four break points and couldn't convert Djokovic has won his last 29 matches and is 26-0 this season, making him a prohibitive favorite to get his fourth U.S. Open title — he won it in 2011, 2015 and 2018. AP SSCSSC

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:23 IST
Still-perfect Novak Djokovic advances at US Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic stayed perfect for 2020 and advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a straight-sets win

He beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 43 minutes, holding serve throughout. Struff managed only four break points and couldn't convert

Djokovic has won his last 29 matches and is 26-0 this season, making him a prohibitive favorite to get his fourth U.S. Open title — he won it in 2011, 2015 and 2018. He'll play 20th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta. AP SSCSSC

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Amber Midthunder to star in 'The Wheel'

Actor Amber Midthunder, best known for shows such as Legion and Roswell, New Mexico, will play the lead role in indie feature The Wheel. The movie is being directed by filmmaker Steve Pink of Hot Tub Time Machine fame, reported Deadline.Mid...

Centre has approved second medical college for Nagaland: Phom

The Centre has approved the setting up of the second medical college in Nagaland, according to state Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom. He said that the new government medical college will be set up by upgrading the District...

Honor's Watch ES: An affordable smartwatch with AMOLED display, 10-day battery life

HIGHLIGHTS1.64 AMOLED touch display95 workout modes247 heart rate monitorStress and Sleep Monitor10-day of battery lifeAt the IFA 2020 event, Honor unveiled the Watch ES alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch. The Honor Watch ES...

Tennis-Zverev beats Mannarino after delay over health protocols at US Open

Alexander Zverev feared his tie with Adrian Mannarino may not go ahead on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols but the German secured a 6-74 6-4 6-2 6-2 win in a match delayed almost three hours due to talks between organizers and New York heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020