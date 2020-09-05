Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yorkshire league chairman calls Rafiq 'discourteous and disrespectful' after his racism allegations

Yorkshire South Premier League chairman Roger Pugh has described former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq, who has recently accused the county side of being institutionally racist, as "discourteous, disrespectful and very difficult" to deal with.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:00 IST
Yorkshire league chairman calls Rafiq 'discourteous and disrespectful' after his racism allegations
Image Credit: Twitter (@AzeemRafiq30)

Yorkshire South Premier League chairman Roger Pugh has described former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq, who has recently accused the county side of being institutionally racist, as "discourteous, disrespectful and very difficult" to deal with. The 29-year-old Rafiq, who was born in Karachi and also captained the club, said he lost "faith in humanity" after the club turned a blind eye to his complaints of racist behavior and was "close to committing suicide" during his stint with Yorkshire from 2016 to 2018.

However, Pugh said Rafiq is the only person with whom he had issues during his stint with Yorkshire. "...I read that Azeem Rafiq had made allegations of 'institutional racism' at Yorkshire CCC. Of course, I am not in a position to comment on these allegations, but that they should come from him does not surprise me," he wrote in a blog post in the club's website.

"I have had contact with Azeem both as an umpire and an administrator and found him very difficult to deal with – being both discourteous and disrespectful. "Indeed, over the five years in which we have been in existence, he is the only person in our league that I have had any issues with. Several of our umpires and one of our clubs also had problems with him in 2016, when he was back with YCCC," he added.

Pugh, a retired civil servant, and a former league umpire said he also "wrote to the club to draw attention to his (Rafiq's) behavior." "I am not a religious man, but a biblical quote seems to me apt here. It is, 'as ye sow, so shall ye reap.'" Yorkshire on Thursday launched an investigation into the racism allegations made by Rafiq and a wider review of the club's policies and culture. The renowned county cricket club have asked the independent law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, to probe the matter.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK flies rainbow flag to mark second anniversary of Section 377 repeal

To celebrate the second anniversary of Indias historic judgement to repeal Section 377 and decriminalise homosexuality, the United Kingdom UK is flying a rainbow flag at its British Council premises this week. According to the British High ...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5.15 pm Nation DEL31 SINOINDIA-RAJNATH Do not make attempts to unilaterally change status quo at LAC, Rajnath tells Chinese counterpart New Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clearly conveyed...

Air India to resume Mumbai-Aurangabad flights from Sep 15

Flag carrier Air India is set to resume its services to Mumbai from here with three flights per week, starting September 15, an official has said. The flights between the two cities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

Bihar madrasas start modern & mainstream syllabus from current academic session

The students of Madrasas in Bihar will learn English, Hindi, Maths and Science along with the traditional course in Islamic studies and Arabic from this academic session that started in April, a top official of the state Madrasa Education B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020