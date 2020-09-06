Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf at U.S. Open

"I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)." Medvedev, who has not dropped a set so far, told reporters he was confident in his game heading into the second week of the tournament. "I managed to, let's call it like this, make my opponents miss a lot, return a lot of balls in the court, served quite good," the 24-year-old said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 02:22 IST
Tennis-Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf at U.S. Open
"I’m sure he’s going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russian Daniil Medvedev rolled through the U.S. Open third round by demolishing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Saturday. The third seed seized the early momentum, breaking Wolf's serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of the near-flawless play.

The Russian, runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year, won the first breakpoint in the second set after a pair of unforced errors from his opponent and appeared totally in control as he fired off eight aces, including one to close out the set. Wolf matched the hard-hitting Russian's power but a flurry of unforced errors - 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev - proved his undoing.

Back-to-back double faults in the first game of the third set saw a frustrated Wolf kick a tennis ball into the empty stands inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with spectators barred from the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Medvedev closed out the campaign with four straight points, praising his opponent in an on-court interview.

"I'm sure he's going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. "I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)." Medvedev, who has not dropped a set so far, told reporters he was confident in his game heading into the second week of the tournament.

"I managed to, let's call it like this, make my opponents miss a lot, return a lot of balls in the court, served quite good," the 24-year-old said. "I didn't lose a serve before this match, and even this match I managed to keep it on the high level all the match."

He next faces either Marton Fucsovics of Hungary or Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the fourth round.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports 30,168 coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pan...

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Armed supporters of the police and anti-racism protesters squared off near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday, as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to grind on across U.S. cities.As the afternoon...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1758 AUGER-ALIASSIME INTO LAST-16Felix Auger-Aliassime eased into the last-...

Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign. The protest came as Israel is co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020