Rugby-England coach Jones signs on as consultant for MLR's Legion: BBC

England head coach Eddie Jones will take on a consultancy role with Major League Rugby (MLR) side San Diego Legion, the BBC reported. Jones signed a contract extension in April to remain with England until the 2023 Rugby World Cup and his role with the MLR side would not conflict with those commitments, the BBC said. The 60-year-old Australian also serves as consultant to Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath, who he coached in 1997 and again between 2009-2012.

The 60-year-old Australian also serves as consultant to Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath, who he coached in 1997 and again between 2009-2012. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

San Diego, who were top of the overall standings before the season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstered their squad by signing former England captain Chris Robshaw ahead of the 2021 season, which begins in February.

