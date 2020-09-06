Left Menu
Orioles in position to win series vs. Yankees

The host Orioles will try for a third straight victory -- and a series win -- when the two teams meet Sunday in the conclusion of a four-game series at Camden Yards. New York had beaten the Orioles 18 straight times in Baltimore before the Birds beat the Yankees in the nightcap of a doubleheader after a loss Friday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:05 IST
Orioles in position to win series vs. Yankees
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

All of a sudden, the Baltimore Orioles know how to beat the New York Yankees. The host Orioles will try for a third straight victory -- and a series win -- when the two teams meet Sunday in the conclusion of a four-game series at Camden Yards.

New York had beaten the Orioles 18 straight times in Baltimore before the Birds beat the Yankees in the nightcap of a doubleheader after a loss Friday afternoon. The Orioles came back Saturday and rolled to a 6-1 victory thanks to two homers from DJ Stewart. Stewart had not come up with a hit so far this season. He was 0-for-16 heading into the game but homered off Gerrit Cole and got another later off Miguel Yajure.

"It's very satisfying," Stewart told the media. "Back home my team (has) been supporting me and believing in me. That was a great team for us. Just want to be a part of it." New York manager Aaron Boone was happy with how dominant Cole pitched, he told the media about a five-run inning that hurt the Yankees.

"He kept the Orioles quiet, striking out 10, but ... everything was playing for him. I know he's upset with the way it finished. Obviously, a rough inning for him." Both teams ran into injury problems. Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga were placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend. Urshela has problems with a right elbow bone spur, according to MLB.com, while Loaisiga is out because of a non-COVID-19 medical condition, the site said.

Baltimore has big problems with top hitter Anthony Santander, one of the best RBI men in baseball who injured his oblique muscle during the first game of Friday's doubleheader. The video shows him grimacing after the swing. The Orioles took him for tests, and found that this type of injury can keep a player out for weeks. If so, Hyde said that Baltimore may not see him again in 2020.

They are already missing Trey Mancini (colon cancer recovery) and Austin Hays (broken rib, non-displaced). Jose Iglesias has been one of the team's top hitters but he's been slowed all season by a quad injury. Despite that, the Orioles come into this game ranked second in the American League in hitting (.261). Baltimore has hit with power and used its speed to create runs.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Yankees. This is going to be his first time against Baltimore in 2020. He's got a 5-3 career mark in 15 starts with a 3.72 ERA versus the Orioles. The Orioles were going to start Asher Wojciechowski, but manager Brandon Hyde said Baltimore will not announce its starter until Sunday.

Pitcher David Hess was sent down to the alternate training site, where the Orioles play at Double-A Bowie. That could mean the Orioles are going to make a move involving pitching as Wojciechowski hasn't gone as long in starts as the team would like. The Orioles have a bunch of young pitchers ready to go at the alternate site, and this could be the time to give them a good look for the last three weeks. It will help with next year. --Field Level Media

