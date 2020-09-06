Left Menu
Rugby-Farrell faces disciplinary panel after high tackle

England captain Owen Farrell will face a disciplinary panel next week after being sent off for a high tackle during Saracens' home defeat by Wasps on Saturday. Farrell was shown a red card after a challenge on Wasps' replacement fullback Charlie Atkinson and faces a 'dangerous tackle' charge under World Rugby Law 9.13. He will appear in front of an independent panel on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

He will appear in front of an independent panel on Tuesday. Farrell could now miss next Sunday's clash against this season's runaway leaders Exeter and the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sept. 19.

