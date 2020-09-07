Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins' Urena set for 2020 debut vs. Braves

Urena threw the first pitch inside and hit Acuna on the left elbow, setting off a melee that led to the ejection of Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker. Atlanta got revenge on May 3, 2019, when Kevin Gausman evened the score by throwing a fastball knee high behind Urena.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:36 IST
Marlins' Urena set for 2020 debut vs. Braves
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Marlins)

Miami's Jose Urena will make his season debut when the Marlins (17-18) open a three-game series in Atlanta (24-16) on Monday. And the first guy he likely will face is Ronald Acuna Jr., a pitcher-hitter rematch certain to stir memories of an incident between the two that resurfaces whenever the teams meet. On Aug. 15, 2018, then-rookie Acuna had led off three straight games with homers and had gone deep five games in a row. Urena threw the first pitch inside and hit Acuna on the left elbow, setting off a melee that led to the ejection of Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Atlanta got revenge on May 3, 2019, when Kevin Gausman evened the score by throwing a fastball knee high behind Urena. Gausman was ejected, and that seemed to settle the score. Urena faced the Braves one more time in 2019, on June 7, without incident and gave up six runs on 11 hits -- one of them a homer by Acuna -- in three innings in Atlanta's 7-1 victory.

On Monday, Urena will oppose Atlanta rookie Ian Anderson (2-0, 2.25). Urena has been on the injured list since testing positive for COVID-19 in late July. He has been working out at the team's alternate site since Aug. 15 and was activated to fill the spot in the rotation left vacant by the season-ending injury to Elieser Hernandez.

"That (inactivity) was tough," Urena said. "We couldn't do anything," Urena said he threw three simulated games over the past two weeks and has built his arm strength to handle 80-plus pitches.

Acuna, Urena's nemesis, has been on a roll. He's hit eight of his nine home runs in the past 12 games and set a franchise record with his 18th career leadoff homer over the weekend. "That's a talent that is not going to come around too often," Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "That's a once-in-a-generation kind of talent."

Anderson, 22, Atlanta's No. 1 pitching prospect, has exceeded expectations since his arrival. He made his major league debut by beating the Yankees on Aug. 26 and followed it with a Sept. 1 win over the Boston Red Sox, the team he idolized growing up. Anderson joined Cleveland's Luis Tiant (1964) as the only other major leaguer to open his career with wins over the Yankees and Red Sox in his first two starts. Anderson pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts in his last start against Boston. He joined Max Fried as the only Atlanta starter with two six-inning appearances.

The Marlins will be without outfielder Harold Ramirez, who went on the injured list Sunday because of a left hamstring strain. Miami already is short on outfielders; Garrett Cooper has taken time off with a sore quad but pinch-hit on Sunday. The Braves, who lead the NL East, are coming off a four-game series split against Washington and have won six of their past 10. The Marlins have lost three of their past four and seven of their past 10 games. Miami enters the series in third place, 4 1/2 games behind the Braves, and 1 1/2 behind Philadelphia.

Atlanta won two of three against Miami when the teams played in August.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS forensic team conducts viscera test of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gu...

JU final semester exams in digital mode but no dates fixed

Jadavpur University has decided that the final semester examination in arts and science stream will be held in digital mode but the date for the tests has not been fixed, an official said on Monday. The faculty meeting of the university on ...

Kangana thanks Amit Shah, says no patriot can be crushed

Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Kangana...

AAP leaders hold protest in Delhi demanding release of salaries of MCD employees

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leaders and councillors on Monday held a protest in support of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees who were not getting their salaries for the last six months. MCD employees have not got their salaries for the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020