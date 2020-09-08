Tennis-Medvedev mauls Tiafoe to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over a listless Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. The Russian third seed, who lost an epic five-set final to Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows last year, barely broke a sweat in the evening match as American Tiafoe's resistance crumbled after going down a break in the second set.
With top seed Novak Djokovic disqualified on Sunday for hitting a ball into a line judge, Medvedev is now backed to win his first Grand Slam title in New York. He will face 10th seed and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.
