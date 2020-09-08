Left Menu
Development News Edition

She's done nothing wrong at all, says Djokovic in support for official after fans criticize her

After being hit on the neck accidentally by Novak Djokovic which led to the player's exit from US Open, the line judge was subjected to a lot of criticism by the Serbian player's fans. However, the World No.1 has come out to extend support to the official and said "She's done nothing wrong at all".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:08 IST
She's done nothing wrong at all, says Djokovic in support for official after fans criticize her
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (Photo/US Open Tennis Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After being hit on the neck accidentally by Novak Djokovic which led to the player's exit from US Open, the line judge was subjected to a lot of criticism by the Serbian player's fans. However, the World No.1 has come out to extend support to the official and said "She's done nothing wrong at all". Djokovic exited the US Open in the most unexpected fashion on Monday after he was defaulted as the ball he struck had hit the line judge in the throat. While the shot wasn't intentional, the official was down for a while.

Soon after the decision, Djokovic's fans started criticizing the official on social media. "The woman was obviously exaggerating," a user commented on US Open's Twitter post regarding the decision.

"Djokovic broke a rule (yes, unintentional) so he had to be defaulted and fined.. however, that lady overreacting deserves an award," another user wrote. Extending support to the official, Djokovic wrote: "Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages... Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community's support too. She's done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time."

"From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come," the player wrote in another tweet. While Djokovic didn't attend the post-match interaction, he did take to social media to apologise after the incident.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic had written. "I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," he added. "I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry," Djokovic further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they fired drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it aimed a number of drones at Saudi Arabias Abha International Airport early on Tuesday and put it out of action for several hours.There was no immediate confirmation of the incident from Saudi authori...

Tennis-Osaka's activism helping her game, says coach Fissette

Taking a stand against racial injustice has boosted Naomi Osakas motivation and energy going into this years U.S. Open, her coach Wim Fissette said on Monday. Former world number one Osaka has walked onto court wearing a different mask dedi...

HC allows withdrawal of plea for financial assistance to lawyers

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed withdrawal of a plea seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer-petitioner sought ...

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020