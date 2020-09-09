Left Menu
Soccer-Kevin De Bruyne, Beth England win PFA Player of the Year awards

The midfielder was also named in the team of the year which was dominated by champions Liverpool with five players --defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, midfielder Jordan Henderson and forward Sadio Mane. Liverpool's 21-year-old full back Alexander-Arnold was named the Young Player of the Year with his performances on the right flank earning all-round praise after he finished with four goals and 13 assists -- second behind De Bruyne on the charts.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named men's Player of the Year while Chelsea forward Bethany England won the women's award, England's Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) announced on Tuesday.

De Bruyne, 29, scored 13 Premier League goals last season and the Belgian international also equalled the league record with 20 assists which helped him become the first Manchester City player to win the award. The midfielder was also named in the team of the year which was dominated by champions Liverpool with five players --defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, midfielder Jordan Henderson and forward Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's 21-year-old full back Alexander-Arnold was named the Young Player of the Year with his performances on the right flank earning all-round praise after he finished with four goals and 13 assists -- second behind De Bruyne on the charts. Beth England beat three Chelsea team mates and holder Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal to win the women's Player of the Year award after her 14 goals in 15 matches helped the Londoners pip Manchester City to the title on a points-per-game basis.

City's 20-year-old forward Lauren Hemp took home the women's Young Player of the Year gong for the second time in her career, finishing the season with four goals in 12 starts. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received the PFA merit award after he successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain.

Team of the Year: Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson (all Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City); Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva (both Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

