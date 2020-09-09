Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh for ailing footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam

The Sports Ministry has extended financial support of Rs 5 lakh to young Indian footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam, who has represented the country at various international tournaments, and is suffering from kidney failure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:25 IST
Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 5 lakh for ailing footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Ministry has extended financial support of Rs 5 lakh to young Indian footballer Ramananda Ningthoujam, who has represented the country at various international tournaments, and is suffering from kidney failure.

The son of a rickshaw-puller, his family does not have the means to provide him the necessary treatment. He is presently at Shija Hospital in Manipur and is also suffering from a problem of blurred vision, along with the kidney problem. Taking cognizance of his serious medical condition and the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the athlete under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

"The welfare of our athletes is of primary concern for the Government. Ramananda has represented the country on various occasions and contributed to Indian sport. To provide the best facilities, both off and on the field, is important because not only are athletes our national assets, they are also national icons so if we cannot ensure a life of dignity for them, then it would be impossible to motivate sportspersons who give up the best years of their life for sport," the Sports Minister said in a statement. Earlier, veteran sports commentator Novy Kapadia was given financial assistance through the same fund. Sports Ministry has further asked needy sportspersons to apply for assistance through its website or write an email to the body. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Amarinder expresses displeasure over Punjab's ease of doing biz ranking

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the states 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings and announced a new system of deemed approvals to further promote ease of doing business...

Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has formed a 13-member high-level committee to study the National Education Policy NEP 2020 in order to advise the government on two-language policy and other issues. While describing the functions...

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020