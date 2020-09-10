Soccer-Fulham sign French goalkeeper Areola on season-long loan
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/Areola-Joins-On-Loan on Wednesday. French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champions Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.
Fulham, who were relegated after the 2018-19 season, sealed an immediate return to the English top flight after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. Scott Parker's side host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept. 12.
