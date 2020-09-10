Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fulham sign French goalkeeper Areola on season-long loan

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/Areola-Joins-On-Loan on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:28 IST
Soccer-Fulham sign French goalkeeper Areola on season-long loan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain with the option to make the move permanent, the promoted Premier League side said in a statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/Areola-Joins-On-Loan on Wednesday. French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champions Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.

Fulham, who were relegated after the 2018-19 season, sealed an immediate return to the English top flight after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. Scott Parker's side host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept. 12.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...

Two killed as violence spills from Mexico protest against water flow to U.S.

Two people died in a gunfight with Mexicos military police near a protest at a dam that diverts water to the United States, the National Guard said on Wednesday, as tensions rose between protesters and officials in the drought-hit region. M...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of murder accused

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in a murder case relating to violence that rocked northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the plea of accused Mohd Saleem Khan after h...

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

The United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020