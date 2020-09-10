Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals' six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. We have a lot of guys that could have been up there but I'm really happy my team decided I should be the one to get that honor." Burrow will be the only rookie quarterback in the NFL to start for his team on Week 1 this season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:57 IST
Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals' six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall draft pick joined a group of veterans: wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Josh Bynes, safeties Vonn Bell and Shawn Williams, and punter Kevin Huber.

The other five captains have all been in the NFL for at least four seasons, including Huber (debuted in 2009), Green (2011), Bynes (2011), Bernard (2013), Williams (2013) and Bell (2016). Burrow, Bell and Bynes are new to the team this season. The Bengals kick off the season on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burrow, 23, won the Heisman Trophy and guided undefeated LSU to a national championship last season. "It was one of my goals coming in," Burrow said. "I really didn't expect to be a captain, but I couldn't be happier to represent our team and our offense. We have a lot of guys that could have been up there but I'm really happy my team decided I should be the one to get that honor."

Burrow will be the only rookie quarterback in the NFL to start for his team on Week 1 this season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateInvestigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across Fra...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting sty...

J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at 1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020