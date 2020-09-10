Boxing-Former world middleweight champion Minter dies at 69
Britain's former undisputed world middleweight champion Alan Minter has died at the age of 69, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Thursday. British media reported he had been suffering from cancer.
Minter was a bronze medallist at the 1972 Munich Olympics and took the professional world title in Las Vegas in 1980 after beating Italian-American Vito Antuofermo on a controversial split decision. He stopped the Italian in a rematch that same year in London but lost his title to "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler after three rounds at Wembley Arena three months later.
Minter retired with a 39-9 record.
