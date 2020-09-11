Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA governance committee chief Mudgal speaks on fair play in Sports Integrity Week

Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the world's largest independent integrity organization, and India On Track (IOT), one of India's premier sports development and management organisations, have come together to help further the mission of keeping sport clean and fair.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:02 IST
FIFA governance committee chief Mudgal speaks on fair play in Sports Integrity Week
FIFA Governance Committee chief Mukul Mudgal. Image Credit: ANI

Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the world's largest independent integrity organization, and India On Track (IOT), one of India's premier sports development and management organisations, have come together to help further the mission of keeping sport clean and fair. As part of the partnership, IOT will work with SIGA on various projects in India, to help promote the spirit of integrity, educate young players and bring together key stakeholders from the Indian sports, to enable the creation of a robust integrity ecosystem in the country.

The partnership between the two organisations was announced via the signing of a cooperation agreement at SIGA's first Sport Integrity Week, that took place from September 7 to 11. Speakers at the India sessions included Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairman of FIFA Governance Committee, Onkar Kedia, Director General, Sports Authority of Assam, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO -- Pro Volleyball League, and former Olympian, Neha Aggarwal.

Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, SIGA CEO and Chairman & CEO, SIGA AMERICA, said "SIGA is an open global coalition and India is one of the strongest sporting nations on the planet. We stand ready to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders and authorities in sport in India and are delighted to partner with India On Track, leaders in the industry. Together, we will work with sports organisations, governments, and global brands to enhance governance, promote integrity and instigate reform, so India, as a nation, are leaders both on and off the pitch." Vivek Sethia, Founder & CEO, India On Track, said "Integrity is one of the key pillars of sport at any level, and we all want to see young people across the world engage in healthy competition, playing tough, clean and fair. The emergence of India as a sporting hub has been a recent phenomenon, and we have seen an explosion of investment in the sport over the last decade." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Black activists take Congolese statue from Dutch museum

In an action streamed live on Facebook, a group of activists took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era. The activists were quickly arrested and the statue returned un...

Euro zone ministers pledge lasting fiscal support for economy

Euro zone finance ministers pledged continued fiscal support on Friday to get their economies running again after the COVID-19 crisis, chairman of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe said after they met in Berlin. At their first in-person meeting...

Microsoft takes aim at Sony with cloud gaming service

Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at 1 for new users first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.Subscr...

Austria opts for more face masks, smaller events as coronavirus advances

Austria is responding to an increase in coronavirus infections by making face-masks compulsory in more places including all shops and school corridors, and limiting the size of private events indoors to 50 people, the government said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020