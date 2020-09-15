Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Asia swing due to COVID-19, adds Georgia event

The LPGA Tour has cancelled the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and Toto Japan Classic due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday. The $2 million BMW Ladies Championship was scheduled to take place from Oct. 22-25 in Busan, while the Toto Japan Classic was slated for Nov. 6-8 in Ibaraki.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:49 IST
Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Asia swing due to COVID-19, adds Georgia event

The LPGA Tour has cancelled the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and Toto Japan Classic due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Tuesday.

The $2 million BMW Ladies Championship was scheduled to take place from Oct. 22-25 in Busan, while the Toto Japan Classic was slated for Nov. 6-8 in Ibaraki. The Tour said both events will return to the schedule in 2021.

The announcement means all four events of the LPGA's Asian swing, which also included events in China and Taiwan, have now been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The LPGA, however, added a second Drive On Championship to the schedule, which will be held on the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia from Oct 22-25.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts by our partners at BMW and TOTO to try to host their events this season and we look forward to returning to Korea and Japan in 2021," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said https://www.lpga.com/news/2020/new-drive-on-championship-announced. "Since we unfortunately cannot travel to Asia, we felt it was very important to add another competitive opportunity for our players."

The LPGA Tour restarted its season after the coronavirus shutdown with the LPGA Drive On Championship, which took place from July 31-Aug. 2 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden appeals to critical Latino voters on Florida campaign swing

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground states crucial Hispanic ...

Baseball-MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the fi...

Amma canteens running successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic: AIADMK MLA

VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadus Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all ...

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020