Lightning C Point out for Game 5 vs. Islanders
Center Brayden Point, the Tampa Bay Lighting's leading goal scorer and point producer, was unable to play in Tuesday's potential Stanley Cup playoff series clinching game against the New York Islanders. Point, who leads the Lightning with nine goals and is tied for the league lead with 25 points in the playoffs, didn't play in the final half of the third period in Sunday's Game 4 victory in the Eastern Conference final. He was in discomfort after going to the boards with New York's Adam Pelech.
Point was also injured in Game 2 and missed the third game of the series. Carter Verhaeghe was in the lineup for the Lightning, who dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Tampa leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and is looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history.
