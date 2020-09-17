Virat, Sachin, Yuvraj lead wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday
India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:34 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli and former batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @narendramodi @PMOIndia.
Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with the PM and wished him a healthy and long life. "Happy Birthday to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to god that he will always protect you and give you a long life," he tweeted.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also greeted PM Modi. Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote," Wishing our Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday!"
"My heartfelt wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Your untiring efforts, stellar leadership and vision towards a stronger, self-reliant India is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best of health always @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted. India head coach Ravi Shastri also wished the 'great man' on his day.
"Here's wishing the Great Man - our beloved PM @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday @PMOIndia," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration. (ANI)
