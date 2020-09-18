Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies appoint England's Parling as forwards coach

"I've really enjoyed helping develop the players we've had in Melbourne, so to now get the opportunity to join Dave's coaching team for this test season is a real honour," Parling said in a news release. "There is some great talent here but we won't get anywhere without hard work.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-09-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 05:18 IST
Rugby-Wallabies appoint England's Parling as forwards coach

Australia's new coach Dave Rennie has appointed former England lock Geoff Parling as his forwards coach for his first season in charge, Rugby Australia said on Friday. Parling played 29 tests for his country and another three for the British and Irish Lions on their triumphant tour of Australia in 2013.

The 39-year-old has most recently been working as forwards coach of the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby AU, helping guide the club to their first playoff berth. "I've really enjoyed helping develop the players we've had in Melbourne, so to now get the opportunity to join Dave's coaching team for this test season is a real honour," Parling said in a news release.

"There is some great talent here but we won't get anywhere without hard work. I have high expectations of the group and am looking forward to seeing them rip in." Parling joins attack coach Scott Wisemantel, South African scrum coach Petrus Du Plessis and defence coach Matt Taylor on Rennie's staff.

Rennie, with an eye to succession planning, had hoped to bring in Dan McKellar to look after Australia's lineout but the ACT Brumbies head coach preferred to stay in Canberra and focus on the Super Rugby team. "We're very lucky to get the services of someone of Geoff's ability at such short notice, especially considering he already has an intimate knowledge of the players," the New Zealander said. "He is a good man. He's technically very strong around lineout and maul and he has impressed me with his work ethic to get up to speed over the last two weeks."

Parling will return to the Rebels after the international season, which starts with two Bledisloe Cup test in New Zealand in October followed by the Rugby Championship on home soil in November and December.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Badal's resignation from Union Council of Ministers

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening. Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar...

Deeply concerned about India-China border issue, says Congressman

An Indian-American Congressman has urged China to end its military provocations of India and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the tense border standoff in Ladakh. Raja Krishnamoorthi said this following a classified briefing on the issue b...

U.N. food chief urges Bezos, other billionaires to step up to help world's starving

U.N. food chief David Beasley called on the worlds billionaires on Thursday to step up to help save some 30 million people he said are at risk of dying if they dont receive help from the World Food Programme. Globally some 270 million peopl...

Biden rejects Trump claim that COVID-19 vaccine is imminent

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday bluntly contradicted President Donald Trumps suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine may be only weeks away, warning Americans they cannot trust the presidents word. The idea that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020