Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volleyball-Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:05 IST
Volleyball-Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

This year's Volleyball Club World Championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body FIVB said. "The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global volleyball family," FIVB said in a statement https://www.fivb.com/en/about/news/fivb-announces-cancellation-of-fivb-volleyball-club?id=91346.

"In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent uncertainty regarding travel and fan attendance, the FIVB has decided not to organize the 2020 edition of the event." The governing body said it would launch an invitation to bid for the 2021 championships by the end of October.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Saint-Etienne beats Marseille to go top of French league

After the emotional high of getting a first win against bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain in nine years, Marseille was given a reality check. Marseille lost 2-0 at home against Saint-tienne, missing a chance to go top of the league.Instead i...

Experience Personalized Gifting Options for Valentine's day with GiftstoIndia24x7.com

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- To ensure that the essence of love is not lost because of distance, GiftstoIndia24x7.com, the most preferred NRI gifting portal, recently added over five thousand personalized gifting options for...

Bheki Cele to host rural safety imbizo in KZN

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Monday host a rural safety imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.The imbizo will take place at the Normandien Auction Saleyard Hall in Newcastle at 10 am.The Imbizo follows the Ministers first visit to the are...

PM inaugurates rail projects for Bihar; slams UPA govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Kosi Rail Mahasetu along with a slew of other rail projects for Bihar and hit out at the previous UPA government for the slow progress in the development of railways in the state during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020