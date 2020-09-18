Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer unhappy at FA's handling of young star Greenwood

Solskjaer said United tried to prevent the 18-year-old Greenwood from joining up with England, believing he needed some rest after his breakthrough season. While on national team duty, Greenwood was put in front of the media for his first major public news conference, made his debut a few days later in Iceland, and then was dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus rules by meeting up with women from outside the team bubble.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:01 IST
Solskjaer unhappy at FA's handling of young star Greenwood

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his unhappiness Friday at the Football Association's handling of Mason Greenwood surrounding the teenage striker's first call-up by England in the offseason. Solskjaer said United tried to prevent the 18-year-old Greenwood from joining up with England, believing he needed some rest after his breakthrough season.

While on national team duty, Greenwood was put in front of the media for his first major public news conference, made his debut a few days later in Iceland, and then was dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus rules by meeting up with women from outside the team bubble. Greenwood was forced to train alone at United upon his return to England before being reintegrated to the squad, and Solskjaer said his young player's offseason has been far from ideal.

“As a club, we asked specifically and pointed out that he should have had a rest. He needs it mentally and physically after the season he has had,” Solskjaer said. "First thing that happens is he is called up and he's right there in front of the press. “We have done whatever we can to protect him. And I will keep on helping him. I know that when he comes back into the daily routine of the club, what we do to him will be fine.” Pressed on Greenwood, one of the most highly rated young players in England, Solskjaer said United's plan to bring him through slowly “worked really well” but that it was clear he needed a break instead of linking up with England.

“I look at the interview he did for the FA for his first national team game — he is talking about maybe looking back at this season when it is over. And that was the first day of the new season,” Solskjaer said. “There is an 18-year-old kid there who needs managing.” Solskjaer has also had to deal with the fallout of United captain Harry Maguire getting arrested and being given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos in the offseason. Maguire has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced.

Solskjaer has retained Maguire as the team's captain but acknowledged Friday he is unsure what the defender's mindset will be once the Premier League season starts. United begins its campaign at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday. "Knowing Harry, he is a very strong character so hopefully he can put that (to one side) but naturally as a human being, it will be in the back of his mind what happened this summer," Solskjaer said. “You've just got to see how it develops with Harry. Personally I think he will be able to focus on his football. But then again, you can't predict how people will react.”

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Blast targets 'American' English school in southern Iraq

An improvised explosive device blew up outside an English-language institute in southern Iraq early Friday without causing any casualties, Iraqi police said in a statement, amid a recent uptick in attacks targeting the American presence in ...

'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels saddened that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should paus...

Forex reserves down by USD 353 mn to USD 541.66 bn: RBI data

After touching a life-time high in the previous week, the countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 353 million to USD 541.660 billion in the week ended September 11, according to the Reserve Bank data. In the previous week ende...

AUM under NPS, Atal Pension Yojana nears Rs 5 lakh crore: PFRDA

The total assets under management of the National Pension System and the Atal Pension Yojana are approaching towards a corpus of Rs 5 lakh crore, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020