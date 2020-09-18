Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bale arrives in London to complete Tottenham return

Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros (then $132 million) — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons. The 31-year-old Bale will seek to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he would form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. His contract at Madrid runs until 2022.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:03 IST
Bale arrives in London to complete Tottenham return

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale flew to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham. The Wales international was pictured giving a thumbs-up to Tottenham fans congregating outside the team's training base in north London as he was driven into the complex.

Bale was scheduled to meet officials from Tottenham ahead of agreeing to a likely season-long loan move. Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros (then $132 million) — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old Bale will seek to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he would form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. His contract at Madrid runs until 2022. AP BS BS

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA boss Infantino concerned at delays to World Cup qualifiers

The successive postponements to 2022 World Cup qualifiers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming a real problem and a shortening of the format could be a possibility in some cases, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday.The So...

Gonzolo Higuaín signs with Miami after leaving Juventus

Gonzolo Higuan signed with Major League Soccers Inter Miami on Friday, a day after the 32-year-old forward terminated his contract with Italian champion Juventus. Higuan signed as a designated player whose salary is not counted under the le...

Centre not reneging from responsibility as far as GST compensation to states is concerned: FM in Lok Sabha.

Centre not reneging from responsibility as far as GST compensation to states is concerned FM in Lok Sabha....

Buccaneers WR Godwin returns to practice field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field on Friday after successfully going through the leagues concussion protocol, multiple media outlets reported. Godwin was spotted catching passes on the sideline a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020