RW Sprong signs two-year deal with Capitals

The Washington Capitals signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of $725,000, the team announced Friday. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a Feb. 24 trade with the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Christian Djoos.

The 5-foot-11 Sprong appeared in eight games with the Ducks in the 2019-20 season, scoring two points (one goal, one assist). He spent most of the season wtih the San Diego Gulls and the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League, posting 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Sprong with the No. 46 overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He has played in 97 NHL games spread over five seasons between the Penguins and Ducks, recording 19 goals and 11 assists. --Field Level Media