Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Whirlwind Bayern dismantle Schalke 8-0 in season opener

Gnabry then scored twice from Sane's assists in the 47th and 59th before Thomas Mueller made it half a dozen. Sane then capped a superb Bayern debut with a fine finish from a counter attack before substitute Jamal Musiala drilled in goal number eight to become the youngest ever Bayern scorer in the league at 17 years old.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:59 IST
Soccer-Whirlwind Bayern dismantle Schalke 8-0 in season opener

Treble winners Bayern Munich crushed Schalke 04 8-0 with a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and a superb debut from Leroy Sane on Friday as they made a sensational start to the new Bundesliga season and sent an ominous warning to potential challengers. Gnabry grabbed his first goal for the hosts with a fine turn and shot in the fourth minute in what turned out to be a one-sided affair that stretched Bayern's unbeaten run to 31 games this year, having now won the last 22 matches in a row.

Schalke, without a league win since January, were helpless against Bayern's lightning-quick game and Leon Goretzka found plenty of space to drive a low shot past keeper Ralf Faehrmann in the 19th minute. Last season's top scorer Robert Lewandowski found the net with a 31st-minute penalty to become the first player to score in 10 successive appearances against the same Bundesliga opponents. Gnabry then scored twice from Sane's assists in the 47th and 59th before Thomas Mueller made it half a dozen.

Sane then capped a superb Bayern debut with a fine finish from a counter attack before substitute Jamal Musiala drilled in goal number eight to become the youngest ever Bayern scorer in the league at 17 years old.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrats to file measure funding government through Dec 11

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to file a stopgap funding measure that would avoid a government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 11, according to a House Democratic aide.The measure, known formal...

China slams Pompeo for 'spreading rumors' during South America trip

Adds statement from Chinese embassy to Georgetown PARAMARIBO, SurinameGEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 18 Reuters - C hinas embassies to Suriname and Guyana on Friday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of spreading rumors and smearing Beij...

Karnataka Assembly Speaker, others undergo COVID-19 test ahead of House session

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri along with other political leaders underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday. This comes ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from September 21.Earl...

Bolivia election race heats up as field tightens

Bolivias presidential election race, a re-run of a fraught ballot last year that plunged the Andean country into turmoil, has tightened after interim President Jeanine Anez dropped out, likely helping rein in the front-running socialist par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020