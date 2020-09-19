Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs slip by Twins, squeeze out another close win

Kyle Hendricks recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Hendricks threw 104 pitches, including 73 for strikes, and his season ERA dropped from 3.29 to 2.93. Cubs right-hander Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to record his eighth save.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:37 IST
Cubs slip by Twins, squeeze out another close win

Kyle Hendricks recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Chicago (31-20) won its fifth game in a row, which is one shy of its best streak of the season. The Cubs have won each of their last three games by one-run margins.

Minnesota (31-22) lost for the fourth time in the past five games. The high-powered Twins lineup was shut out for only the second time this season. Hendricks (6-4) stymied the Twins throughout the night. He scattered one hit in the first, one in the second and one in the sixth, and he issued one walk to go along with his double-digit strikeouts.

The 30-year-old right-hander maintained a torrid stretch in September. In his last five starts, he has allowed four earned runs in 29 2/3 innings for a 1.21 ERA during that span. Hendricks threw 104 pitches, including 73 for strikes, and his season ERA dropped from 3.29 to 2.93.

Cubs right-hander Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to record his eighth save. Twins left-hander Rich Hill (2-2) drew the hard-luck loss despite allowing one run on three hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out five, and he threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes.

The Cubs scored the game's only run in the bottom of the first. Anthony Rizzo initiated the fast start when he drew a leadoff walk and swiped second base -- only his second stolen base of the season. Kris Bryant followed with another walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out.

Willson Contreras delivered in the next at-bat when he singled to center to drive in Bryant. It was his 22nd RBI, which is tied with Jason Heyward for third on the team behind Ian Happ (28 RBIs) and David Bote (25). The Twins tried to mount a rally in the ninth after Hendricks finally exited the game. Byron Buxton drew a leadoff walk against Jeffress, but the Cubs quickly regrouped as shortstop Javier Baez turned a dazzling double play at second base.

After issuing another walk, Jeffress then struck out Eddie Rosario to end the game. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007. The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in...

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...

Philippines' Duterte keeps one metre social distancing rule

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the 1 metre three feet social distance requirement on public transport to reduce coronavirus infecions, rejecting moves to reduce it to 30 centimetres 12 inches, his spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020