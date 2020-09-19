Left Menu
Carey's hundred a special moment for me: Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has termed compatriot Alex Carey's maiden hundred as one of the most special moments of his life.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has termed compatriot Alex Carey's maiden hundred as one of the most special moments of his life. In the third ODI against England, Australia were reeling at 73/5 when Maxwell came in to bat. He stitched a 212-run partnership with Carey for the sixth wicket and revived Australia's hopes of winning the series.

In pursuit of chase, both batsmen smashed centuries. Maxwell's knock was studded with seven sixes and four fours off 90 balls while Carey amassed 106 runs off 114 balls. In the end, Australia won the match by three wickets and also claimed the series 2-1. "After 5-6 months in lockdown at home, I could not be prouder to be apart of a group to take down the no.1 team in the world. We brought over 21 players and every one of them had a positive affect on players during this tour," Maxwell said in an Instagram Post.

"To be there for @alexcarey_5 's first international is one of the most special moments I've ever been apart of, and I hope it's the first of many for 1 of the greatest blokes to be around! Thank you so much to everyone for their support during this series, it's been tough and amazing to be apart of," he added. Both Maxwell and Carey departed after scoring the centuries but it was already too late for England to make a comeback. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc further played an unbeaten knock of 4* and 11* runs respectively to chase down the target with two balls to spare.

"Both teams have battled so hard in conditions that were difficult at different times, and hopefully produced a series that everyone was entertained by," Maxwell said. Maxwell and Carey will now be seen in action for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (ANI)

