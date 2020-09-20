Lions place G Dahl on IR

The Detroit Lions placed starting left guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve on Saturday due to a groin injury. The move means the 27-year-old Dahl will miss at least three games. He was previously ruled out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Dahl, a five-year veteran, has started 18 of 36 NFL games played. Last season, he started 13 games before suffering a season-ending back injury. Oday Aboushi is expected to make his 35th career start in place of Dahl. Aboushi, 29, is in his second season with the Lions and seventh in the NFL. Detroit is his fifth different team.

The Lions also promoted offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins, who can play both guard spots as well as right tackle. Wiggins, 32, started three games for Detroit last season and has started 38 overall games with the Chargers (2014-17) and Lions. Dahl is the second Detroit player to go on IR this week. Cornerback Justin Coleman (hamstring) also was placed on the list Tuesday.

Receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Desmond Trufant and tight end Hunter Bryant all were ruled out earlier in the week for the Green Bay game due to hamstring injuries. --Field Level Media