Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros slip by Diamondbacks to win interleague series

The latter homer, the 13th this season for Springer, was the Astros' 2,000th at Minute Maid Park. Correa struck out with the bases loaded against Arizona right-hander Yoan Lopez to snuff the rally in the sixth.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 03:05 IST
Astros slip by Diamondbacks to win interleague series

George Springer hit a pair of solo home runs and Carlos Correa delivered a redemptive sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the Houston Astros won the rubber match of their three-game interleague series with the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. Springer greeted Diamondbacks reliever Taylor Widener with an inside-the-park home run leading off the sixth inning that cut a 2-0 deficit in half before drilling an opposite-field blast off Hector Rondon with two outs in the seventh that pulled the Astros (27-26) even. The latter homer, the 13th this season for Springer, was the Astros' 2,000th at Minute Maid Park.

Correa struck out with the bases loaded against Arizona right-hander Yoan Lopez to snuff the rally in the sixth. Up with the bases loaded again two innings later, Correa drove home Alex Bregman with a fly ball to right field off Diamondbacks reliever Junior Guerra (1-2) for the go-head run. Astros closer Ryan Pressly notched his 12th save with a perfect, 14-pitch ninth. Left-hander Blake Taylor (2-1), the third pitcher of the game for Houston, earned the win in relief.

The Diamondbacks (20-34) scored just one run in the fourth off Astros starter Jose Urquidy despite loading the bases with no outs. Nick Ahmed smacked a leadoff homer in the fifth for a 2-0 lead. Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner recorded his first scoreless outing of the season. Bumgarner allowed two hits across the first three batters he faced before settling into a groove and retiring five consecutive batters.

After issuing a leadoff walk to Astros catcher Dustin Garneau in the third, Bumgarner capped his start with a flourish, retiring the final nine batters he faced. Bumgarner recorded a season-high seven strikeouts over five innings and 80 pitches. He relied largely on his fastball, mixing 43 four-seamers with 24 sinkers to extend the Astros' recent woes against scuffling starters. Bumgarner, staff mate Luke Weaver, and Texas right-handers Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles entered their starts against the Astros this week with bloated ERAs and ongoing struggles. That quartet combined to allow just five earned runs on 12 hits over 26 1/3 innings against Houston.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fenway Park intruder interrupts Yankees-Red Sox game

Fenway Parks first fan of the season was an unwelcome visitor. Sunday afternoons game between the Boston Red Sox and rival New York Yankees was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the eighth inning after an intruder somehow gained ac...

Panthers RB McCaffrey injured vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Sundays 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Matt Rhule said. McCaffrey appeared to injure his right ankle while complet...

Broncos QB Lock awaits tests on injured shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will undergo an MRI exam on his right passing shoulder after sustaining a game-ending injury early in Sundays contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN, Lock suffered a sprained AC joint...

Bahrain says foiled 'terrorist attack' backed by Iran in early 2020

Bahrains interior ministry said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack early this year that was backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The statement confirmed earlier media reports about an alleged planned attack and added a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020