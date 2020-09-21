Soccer-Leyton Orient players test positive for COVID-19, Spurs clash in doubt
A number of Leyton Orient first-team players have tested positive for COVID-19, the League Two club said on Monday, throwing Tuesday's League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt. Orient confirmed its Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:38 IST
A number of Leyton Orient first-team players have tested positive for COVID-19, the League Two club said on Monday, throwing Tuesday's League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.
Orient confirmed its Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice. "We have informed the EFL (English Football League) and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly," Orient said in a statement https://www.leytonorient.com/2020/09/21/club-statement-covid-19.
Orient have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of their most recent opponents - prior to the public release of the information. The players will now follow the self-isolation guidelines set by the British government.
Britain has recorded over 424,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 41,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
ALSO READ
British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help
British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help
British broadcaster David Attenborough given Indira Gandhi Peace Prize
British broadcaster David Attenborough gets Indira Gandhi Peace prize
Drugmakers help lift British blue-chip index to best day in almost 3 months