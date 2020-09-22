Left Menu
IPL 13: I would love to see swinging friendly conditions, says Trent Boult

Mumbai Indian's new bowling spearhead Trent Boult on Tuesday said teams adjusting quickly to swinging friendly conditions and assessing the conditions are going to be successful in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:41 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult (Photo/Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indian's new bowling spearhead Trent Boult on Tuesday said teams adjusting quickly to swinging friendly conditions and assessing the conditions are going to be successful in the ongoing Indian Premier League. UAE pitches are generally on the slower side. However, Boult who had performed decently in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings, said that he would love to see the ball swinging with a bit of pace in the wicket.

"Wickets are gonna change throughout the tournament from what we had experienced the other night. The humidity and the ball differently swung around a little bit in the first match. From my point of view I would love to see swinging friendly conditions with a bit a pace in wicket," said Boult while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference. "I think the team adjusting quickly and assessing those conditions early as possible are going to successful ones and that is what we all look to do," he added.

"I have experienced the Abu Dhabi wicket and I understand that wickets here can change drastically in these conditions," he further said. Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of CSK on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma led side will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

