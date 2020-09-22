Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-British government postpones return of fans to UK stadiums

The Premier League warned on Tuesday that the football economy was unsustainable without fans in stadiums after Britain postponed plans to allow the return of limited crowds from October. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that, as part of new restrictions to tackle a second wave of COVID-19, the government was putting on hold plans for 25-33% capacities from Oct. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:14 IST
Sport-British government postpones return of fans to UK stadiums

The Premier League warned on Tuesday that the football economy was unsustainable without fans in stadiums after Britain postponed plans to allow the return of limited crowds from October.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that, as part of new restrictions to tackle a second wave of COVID-19, the government was putting on hold plans for 25-33% capacities from Oct. 1. The partial reopening would have given sports a funding boost after months of empty stadiums.

"We have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events," said Johnson. "So we will not be able to do this from the first of October. "I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities and... the chancellor and culture secretary are working urgently on what we can do now to support them."

The Premier League expressed disappointment and said it was certain, from evidence in Europe, that fans in stadiums could be as safe or safer "than at any other public activity currently permitted." "Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them," it added in a statement.

The Premier League said its members suffered 700 million pounds ($895.09 million) of losses last season and the national game was losing more than 100 million a month with a 'devastating' impact on clubs and communities. It said that it was confident that clubs, with innovative ways of getting spectators back into grounds, would see revenues return.

"We will continue to work with government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible," added the statement. Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove had earlier told the BBC that the government, while wanting to allow the return of spectators at sporting events, needed to be cautious.

"I think a mass reopening at this stage wouldn't be appropriate," he said. Sports' governing bodies appeared resigned to the postponement and were preparing a request for more financial help.

The Rugby Football Union had hoped to have around 20,000 fans at Twickenham for England's game against the Barbarians on Oct. 25 but have now suspended ticket sales. Although the risk of spreading the virus sitting at outdoor stadiums is considered relatively low, the bigger concern is the amount of time crowds will be close together travelling to and from events, and entering the stadiums and refreshment areas.

"The virus is less likely to spread outdoors than indoors but then again it's in the nature of sporting events that there's a lot of mingling," Gove said. ($1 = 0.7820 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab reports 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

A total of 1,498 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths were reported in Punjab, said State Health Department on Tuesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,01,341 in the state.As per the official data, the total count of COVID-19 cases in...

COVID-19: J-K govt to install 150 CCTVs to monitor GMC hospital performance

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will install 150 CCTV cameras in government medical college GMC hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility here, to closely monitor its performance, officials said. Authorities have also directed top health...

Get HSRP, colour-coded stickers, checking to begin soon: Delhi transport dept to vehicle owners

The Delhi governments transport department on Tuesday asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to affix them with high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, saying a drive will be launched soon to check for th...

Majority of retailers expect festive season biz to be down by 25 pc: Report

A majority of retailers expect festive season business this year to be down by 25 per cent compared to last year due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic and many of them are considering cancelling or deferring orders due to reduced festiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020