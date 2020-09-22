Left Menu
Soccer-Spurs' League Cup match called off due to COVID-19 cases at Orient - Sky

Orient confirmed on Monday that some of their players had tested positive and that its Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice. The English Football League (EFL) said they were waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:41 IST
Tuesday's League Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient has been called off after a number of Orient players tested positive for COVID-19, Sky Sports reported. Orient confirmed on Monday that some of their players had tested positive and that its Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.

The English Football League (EFL) said they were waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action. Orient had also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of their most recent opponents - prior to the public release of the information.

