Rajasthan Royals post 216/7 vs CSK as Samson smashes 74 off 32 balls
Jofra Archer then clobbered 27 off 8 balls with four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs Sam Curran with 3 for 33 in four overs was the most successful bowler for CSK. Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33) vs CSK.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals scored an impressive 216 for 7 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.
Sanju Samson smashed 74 off 32 balls while skipper Steve Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. Jofra Archer then clobbered 27 off 8 balls with four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs.
Sam Curran with 3 for 33 in four overs was the most successful bowler for CSK. Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33) vs CSK.
ALSO READ
UK overriding Brexit divorce deal would be "self-defeating" - EU diplomats
EXCLUSIVE-EU to blacklist 31 Belarus senior officials over election, diplomats say
EXCLUSIVE-EU to blacklist 31 Belarus senior officials over election, diplomats say
Back in IPL after six years, a lot wiser Neesham looks to make it count
Eminent sportspersons apply for diploma course in sports coaching