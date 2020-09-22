Left Menu
Rajasthan Royals post 216/7 vs CSK as Samson smashes 74 off 32 balls

Jofra Archer then clobbered 27 off 8 balls with four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs Sam Curran with 3 for 33 in four overs was the most successful bowler for CSK. Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33) vs CSK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals post 216/7 vs CSK as Samson smashes 74 off 32 balls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rajasthan Royals scored an impressive 216 for 7 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson smashed 74 off 32 balls while skipper Steve Smith scored 69 off 47 balls. Jofra Archer then clobbered 27 off 8 balls with four sixes off Lungi Ngidi's final over that yielded 30 runs.

Sam Curran with 3 for 33 in four overs was the most successful bowler for CSK. Brief Scores: RR 216/7 (Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls, Jofra Archer 27 no off 8 balls, Sam Curran 3/33) vs CSK.

