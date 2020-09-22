Left Menu
"Best young batsman in India": Gautam Gambhir hails Sanju Samson's ferocious knock

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed the "best young batsman in India" Sanju Samson for his ferocious knock against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:04 IST
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed the "best young batsman in India" Sanju Samson for his ferocious knock against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the hut in the third over.

However, Samson had other plans as he smashed his fifty off just 19 deliveries. The wicket-keeper batsman whacked CSK's spinners out of the park. His blistering knock of 74 runs off 32 balls was studded with nine glorious sixes. Lungi Ngidi ended Samson's knock in the 12th over. Gambhir said that Samson is not only the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but also the best young batsman in India.

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?," Gambhir tweeted. A final over cameo by Jofra Archer enabled Rajasthan Royals to post a mammoth total of 216 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.

Archer smashed four sixes in the final over of CSK as Lungi Ngidi went for 30 runs in the 20th over. For CSK, Sam Curran took three while Deepak Chahar, Ngidi, and Piyush Chawla scalped one wicket each. (ANI)

