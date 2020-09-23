Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: CSK coach hints Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming games

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has hinted that star batsman Faf du Plessis might open the batting in the upcoming games.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 23-09-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 01:33 IST
IPL 13: CSK coach hints Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming games
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. (Photo/ IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming has hinted that star batsman Faf du Plessis might open the batting in the upcoming games. Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 16 runs on Tuesday. However, Du Plessis played a blistering knock of 72 runs off 37 balls. He batted till the 19th over of the game and had revived his team's chase before Jofra Archer ended his stint at the crease.

Du Plessis knock was studded with seven glorious sixes and one four. The right-handed batsman had also played a vital knock in CSK's opening IPL game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. With Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo injured and Du Plessis in tremendous form, Fleming hinted that the former South African skipper might get to open the batting for them in upcoming games.

"Yeah maybe keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries, like Ambati Rayudu today just before we left for the game. So we had to shuffle a little bit but it's early days. So we are just finding out how to drive this car," said Fleming while responding to ANI if Du Plessis can be seen opening the batting in upcoming games, during a virtual press conference. "There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick succession. We are playing three in six days. We gonna make sure we do not panic as we never do and take whatever positives we get out of this game," the coach added.

During the chase, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Kedar Jadhav came ahead of skipper MS Dhoni. Gaikwad, who came in place of injured Rayudu made a golden duck. "We were expecting good things. MS (Dhoni) is a specialist towards the end of the innings, always has been. Curran was there to keep us ahead in the game. He has good hitting power and it was just the first game for Ruturaj," said Fleming.

"We just wanted to be aggressive. We got a long batting order and just try to use our resources smartly," he added. CSK will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Friday, September 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on this imminent movie.The sc...

Soccer-Krasnodar, Salzburg edge closer to Champions League group stage

Krasnodar and Salzburg closed in on berths in the Champions League group stage after 2-1 wins in the first leg of the competitions playoff round while Slavia Prague were held to a 0-0 home draw by Danes Midtjylland on Tuesday. Russian side ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...

Odisha govt asks COVID-19 facilities to set up helpdesks for kin of patients

The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 facilities to establish a dedicated helpdesk to provide information and feedback on the status of the patients during the treatment to their family members. The decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020