PCB announces dates for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe limited-overs series

Pakistan will launch its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against Zimbabwe in October, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday. Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is in October and November. The 50-over matches will be played in Multan on October 30, November 1, and 3, which will be followed by three T20Is in Rawalpindi from November 7. All the matches will be played behind closed doors.

"This series is critical to Pakistan as it aspires to qualify directly for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and, as such, every point in the Super League will count. Our last ODI series was against Sri Lanka, 12 months ago, so the boys will have to hit the ground running and try to pocket maximum points," PCB Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan said in an official statement. Zimbabwe's 32 member squad will undergo two COVID-19 tests within a space of 48 hours prior to their departure in Harare, while the second tests will be conducted as soon as they arrive in Islamabad.

Players and player support personnel testing positive during the tour will have to observe a five-day self-isolation and will only be allowed to re-integrate with the side after two negative test Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the Government of Zimbabwe has granted permission to them to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November. (ANI)