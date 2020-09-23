Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wolves announce signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Nelson Semedo, who is making a move from Barcelona.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:06 IST
Wolves announce signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona
Nelson Semedo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Nelson Semedo, who is making a move from Barcelona. Semedo has signed a contract with Wolves that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

"Wolves have completed the signing of Portugal international Nelson Semedo from FC Barcelona. The right wing-back has penned a deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2023, with an option to extend it to June 2025," the club said in a statement. The 26-year-old arrives with ten major honours to his name and three seasons at Barcelona, where he's impressed in La Liga and the Champions League. In the last term, Semedo played 42 times for Barcelona, providing six assists and scoring on the last day of the season against Alaves back in July.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi is delighted with the signing of Semedo. "'Progressive at heart' is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously," the club's official website quoted Shi as saying.

"It's isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch

Tesla Inc shares slumped in early Wall Street trading as investors and analysts tried to make sense of Chief Executive Elon Musks highly technical Battery Day presentation that set lofty targets but was hazy on near-term execution. Tesla sh...

Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

Spains Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and bene...

Prajnesh crashes out in second round of French Open qualifiers

Indias Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the mens singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia here on Wednesday. Prajnesh, Indias second-highest ranked singles p...

CBI books BSF official, others for cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. The agency co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020