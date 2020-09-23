Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-American group ALK Capital in talks to buy Premier League club Burnley - sources

Pace was president of Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake and has recently brought football scouting and recruitment technology products AiScout and Player Lens to the British market. Last year Pace and American sports executive Dave Checketts were involved in an unsuccessful attempt to purchase Premier League club Sheffield United.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:07 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-American group ALK Capital in talks to buy Premier League club Burnley - sources

American sports investment company ALK Capital LLC is in talks to purchase Premier League club Burnley, sources with knowledge of the negotiations have told Reuters.

The move is the latest evidence of renewed interest from American investors in Premier League clubs after reports that West Ham United and Southampton had been approached by potential U.S. owners. The sources said that the talks were at an advanced stage and envisage the American group, which also includes a number of private investors, taking majority ownership and also a direct hands-on role in the running of the club.

ALK Capital is headed by Alan Pace, who has a Wall Street background, having held a senior role with Citigroup after previously working as a managing director for Lehman Brothers. Pace was president of Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake and has recently brought football scouting and recruitment technology products AiScout and Player Lens to the British market.

Last year Pace and American sports executive Dave Checketts were involved in an unsuccessful attempt to purchase Premier League club Sheffield United. Checketts, who was owner of Real Salt Lake and president of the NBA's Utah Jazz and New York Knicks, is not understood to be directly involved in this bid but is believed to be working as an advisor.

Burnley is currently owned by British businessmen Mike Garlick, who is club chairman with a 49.24% stake and John Banaszkiewicz, who owns 28.2% of the club's shares. Both ALK Capital and Burnley Football Club declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

The East Lancashire club, who were English champions in 1921 and 1960, are in their fifth straight season in the Premier League but have spent 58 seasons overall in the top flight. Last season Burnley, managed by Sean Dyche and operating on one of the smallest budgets in the league, finished 10th.

Dyche has recently lamented the club's lack of investment in the transfer market and failure to secure new contracts for current squad members.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch

Tesla Inc shares slumped in early Wall Street trading as investors and analysts tried to make sense of Chief Executive Elon Musks highly technical Battery Day presentation that set lofty targets but was hazy on near-term execution. Tesla sh...

Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

Spains Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and bene...

Prajnesh crashes out in second round of French Open qualifiers

Indias Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the mens singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia here on Wednesday. Prajnesh, Indias second-highest ranked singles p...

CBI books BSF official, others for cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. The agency co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020