Bangladesh's Abu Jayed tests positive for coronavirus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced that bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for coronavirus. BCB said that except for Jayed, all other players have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The tests were conducted on Tuesday.

"Samples were collected from 27 cricketers called up to the Bangladesh Team Skill Camp with test results of 26 returning negative," BCB said in a statement. BCB Sports Physician Debashis Chowdhury said: "Pace bowler Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has reported positive for COVID-19. He will receive treatment in isolation for COVID as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course." (ANI)