Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Haven't played our best cricket yet, says Mumbai Indians' Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations believes that the franchise has not played their best cricket yet but the positive thing is that every player is adapting very quickly.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:30 IST
IPL 13: Haven't played our best cricket yet, says Mumbai Indians' Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations believes that the franchise has not played their best cricket yet but the positive thing is that every player is adapting very quickly. He gave this message to the entire camp after the side registered a win by 49 runs over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians shared a video on their official Twitter handle and in that, Zaheer can be seen addressing every player in the lineup. "Boult starting with a maiden over and that set a tone for the innings. I think these are things that are coming together and that is what we are talking about," Zaheer said.

"The things are just going to happen at the right time for us, if you ask me if we have played our best cricket, we have not but what is exciting is that we are adapting very quick and that's the exciting part when I am seeing it," he added. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47 runs. KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and Rohit fully capitalised on those deliveries.

Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away and Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each. Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

In the end, KKR's Pat Cummins played a quickfire knock of 33 runs, but Mumbai had sealed the victory by then. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-U.S., Chinese diplomats signal tricky road ahead for climate diplomacy

After several years of dismissing global action to fight climate change, U.S. leadership was formally challenged this week by China announcing bold new climate pledges.Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to reinvigorate U.S. climate...

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

Pfizers German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading COVID-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers. BioNTechs va...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Stroke alarm clock may streamline, accelerate time-sensitive acute stroke care

A digital clock that sounds alarms signalling each step of acute stroke care at the hospital is a low-cost tool that helped doctors in Germany streamline and accelerate the time-sensitive process, according to new research. The study was pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020