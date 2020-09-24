Left Menu
Sudeva FC's Bhutanese coach says it was his idea to have an all-Indian team

Dorji was on Wednesday announced as the head of Delhi-based Sudeva FC which is making its debut in the I-League, set to start in the second half of November in a few venues in West Bengal in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was my idea to have all Indian players in the team and no foreigners, and I am glad the management was supportive of it.

The first Bhutanese to be at the helm of affairs of an I-League club, FC Sudeva head coach Chencho Dorji says it was his idea to have an all-Indian team in the upcoming season. Dorji was on Wednesday announced as the head of Delhi-based Sudeva FC which is making its debut in the I-League, set to start in the second half of November in a few venues in West Bengal in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was my idea to have all Indian players in the team and no foreigners, and I am glad the management was supportive of it. I have been following Indian football for a long time and I know the ability the Indian players possess. It is vital to give them the opportunity and see how they do," Dorji said. "Surely there will be pressure but giving a platform to young Indian talent is one of our most important objectives. It is a great opportunity for them to show their talent in the I-League," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Talking about his foray in the I-League, he said, "It is a privilege for me to be the first coach in the Hero I-League from my country. It is a great opportunity and a big responsibility. I hope to do well with the support of the whole team." Dorji had earlier worked as the head coach of the Bhutan youth national teams. "The I-League is one of the biggest leagues in South Asia and it has teams that have been playing at such a high level for many years. We have been preparing well and no team should take us lightly. We can certainly come up with surprise results." He said his team is a mix of the club's own academy players and experienced new recruits.

"We want to start our play from the back — keeping the ball and enjoying the game. Our primary focus is on player development and the style also depends on the players you have. "We are looking to sign players who fit into our system and we still have time to get them on board and prepared for the Hero I-League." Dorji said Sudeva FC have a good infrastructure and he is looking to have a pre-season of around six weeks, starting early next month. "We shall have all the players and staff staying at our academy in Delhi, with maximum priority being given to their safety (in view of COVID-19 pandemic)." PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

