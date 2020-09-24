Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former Australia batsman and 'true entertainer' Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died from cardiac arrest on Thursday aged 59, Indian broadcaster Star India said, prompting tributes from the prime minister and fellow players. Jones won the World Cup with Australia in 1987 and played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in an international career that spanned 10 years from 1984.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:02 IST
Cricket-Former Australia batsman and 'true entertainer' Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died from cardiac arrest on Thursday aged 59, Indian broadcaster Star India said, prompting tributes from the prime minister and fellow players.

Jones won the World Cup with Australia in 1987 and played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in an international career that spanned 10 years from 1984. Jones was in Mumbai as part of Star India's commentary panel for the Indian Premier League.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to "an absolute cricketing legend" as he sent his condolences to Jones's family. "A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever. A genuine good guy & a huge loss," Morrison tweeted.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said he was heartbroken. "A wonderful soul taken away too soon," Tendulkar said. "Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones."

One of Jones's most memorable innings came in the tied Test against India in Chennai in 1986, when he battled extreme heat and physical exhaustion to notch a memorable double century. Jones ended his career with 3,631 runs in Tests at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, and over 6,000 runs in ODIs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Earl Eddings, chair of Cricket Australia, said Jones would be sorely missed by fans around the world. "Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game," Eddings said in a statement.

The cricketing fraternity took to social media to pay tribute. "I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano," Australian batsman David Warner tweeted while Steve Smith said Jones was a "wonderful player for Australia" who would be missed.

Former Australian batsman Darren Lehmann said: "Dean Jones ... taught me so much on and off the ground. I and all of the cricketing world will miss him. Our thoughts are with Jane and the family at this time." Ramiz Raja, who worked with Jones as a co-commentator, said the news had left him in complete shock.

"One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room - a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room... RIP my friend," Raja tweeted. Jones retired from all forms of cricket in 1998, going on to work as a coach and commentator. He was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at ONGC Hazira plant snaps supplies, co diverts gas from Uran to meet shortfall

A fire at Indias top oil and gas producer ONGCs gas processing facility near Surat in Gujarat on Thursday snapped fuel supplies to power and fertilizer companies but the company is diverting gas from other fields to make up for the shortfal...

Five arrested for attacking man, killing another in Delhi

Five people were arrested for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old man and killing another after he tried to stop them in northwest Delhis Kanjhawala area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sawada village. T...

Vietnam police bust ring selling 'recycled condoms'

Police in Vietnam have confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms which had been cleaned and resold as new, state media reported. Footage broadcast by state-owned Vietnam Television VTV this week showed dozens of large bags containing th...

100% source segregation and waste processing should be focus: MoHUA Secretary

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA, during his interaction with the Chief SecretaryPrincipal Secretary senior officials of the States of Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand has emphasized that 100 so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020