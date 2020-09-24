FACTBOX-Cricket-Reaction to death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, aged 59. The following are reactions to his death with many writing tributes and sending his family their condolences on social media:

Aaron Finch, Australia captain "Still in shock hearing the news of Deano's passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game," he wrote on Twitter.

Justin Langer, Australia coach "Deano was a true legend of Australian sport and world cricket, one of the great players and personalities in a golden time for the game," he said in a statement.

"His role in the team's World Cup win in 1987 and the 1989 Ashes under AB (Allan Border) were a huge turning point for Australian cricket. "His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time. We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world."

Sachin Tendulkar, Indian batting great "Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away," he wrote on Twitter. "A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia."

Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister "An absolute cricketing legend. A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever," he wrote on Twitter.

"A genuine good guy and a huge loss. Our hearts go out to Dean's family, friends, the Australian cricket family & his many fans." Darren Lehmann, former Australia batsman and coach

"Dean Jones will be missed, he taught me so much on and off the ground," he wrote on Twitter. "I and all of the cricketing world will miss him." Steve Smith, Australia batsman

"Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed... RIP Deano," he wrote on Instagram. Glenn Maxwell, Australia all-rounder

"Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid," he wrote on Twitter. "And was lucky to have him as a batting coach first year of BBL (Big Bash League). Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time."

David Warner, Australia batsman "I can't believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed," he wrote on Twitter.

Jason Gillespie, former Australia fast bowler "Simply awful news. Rest in peace Deano," he wrote on Twitter. "Grew up idolising you and it was a pleasure to know you. Heartbreaking."

Virat Kohli, India captain "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones," he wrote on Twitter. "Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends."

Ravi Shastri, India head coach and ex-commentator "Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Anil Kumble, former India cricketer "Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible," he wrote on Twitter.

Ramiz Raja, commentator and former Pakistan cricketer "In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing," he wrote on Twitter.

"One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room - a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room... RIP my friend." Jacques Kallis, former South Africa batsman and coach

"Sad to learn of the passing of Dean Jones. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends. RIP," he wrote on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham, New Zealand all-rounder

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field," he wrote on Twitter. "I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP."

Indian Premier League statement "We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones," it said on Twitter. "His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed."