Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ govt gives all clear for Pakistan, West Indies to tour

New Zealand's government has given the go ahead for the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour the country later this year and in early 2021, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 25-09-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 06:58 IST
Cricket-NZ govt gives all clear for Pakistan, West Indies to tour

New Zealand's government has given the go ahead for the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour the country later this year and in early 2021, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday. New Zealand has been one of the world's most successful nations at containing the new coronavirus and the country's borders remain closed to almost all visitors.

NZC has nevertheless promised a bumper home summer of international cricket, including test matches against Pakistan and West Indies. "New Zealand Cricket has received government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer ... beginning with the West Indies and Pakistan's men's teams in November, December and January," NZC said in a statement.

"A press conference to announce the details of the upcoming summer's international ... schedule will be held early next week." NZC is also hoping to host Bangladesh in limited overs internationals as well as the Australian women's team in February when New Zealand would have been staging the now postponed 50-overs World Cup.

Officials said last month they would be looking at the biosecurity 'bubble' model used by England to host recent test series against the West Indies and Pakistan. New Zealand Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said Netball New Zealand had also been given permission to resume hosting international matches but that all incoming teams would be subject to strict protocols.

"Getting teams into managed isolation and allowing them to train and be competitive has not been an easy task," he said. "While sports teams will be operating within a bubble, safety will be ensured through the provision of normal infection prevention control mechanisms like physical separation, normal hygiene practices and PPE.

"Training facilities will also be secure, safe and isolated." New Zealand will also host Australia in two Bledisloe Cup rugby internationals in Wellington and Auckland next month.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tuvalu Language Week theme call on Pacific people to be strong in face of COVID-19

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio says the 2020 Tuvalu Language Week theme of Fakatili Te Kiloga Fou which means Navigating the changing environment is a call on all Pacific peoples to be strong and resilient in the face ...

Argentine lawmaker suspended after lewd act during virtual session

An Argentine lawmaker was suspended on Thursday after being caught on a live camera caressing a woman before appearing to partially pull down her top during a virtual session of the countrys lower house of Congress. During a special meeting...

Northland’s indigenous tree canopy to benefit from 1BT funding

Northlands indigenous tree canopy is set to grow for the benefit of mana whenua and the wider community thanks to nearly 2 million in One Billion Trees funding, Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.Te Komanga Marae Trust has receiv...

Australian think tank finds 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020