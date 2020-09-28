Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept. 27

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 00:01 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:28 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept. 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:28 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's game coverage (all times Eastern): Texans at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bengals at Eagles, 1 p.m. 49ers at Giants, 1 p.m. Raiders at Patriots, 1 p.m. Titans at Vikings, 1 p.m. Washington at Browns, 1 p.m. Rams at Bills, 1 p.m. Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m. Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Colts, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Buccaneers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m.

- - Report: Saints WR Thomas targets Week 4 return The New Orleans Saints are hoping to have star receiver Michael Thomas back on the field for their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-THOMAS, Field Level Media

- - Bears-Falcons game on after COVID scare The Atlanta Falcons will host the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon as scheduled after a positive COVID-19 test for one of Atlanta's players on Friday put the game's status in doubt. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-CHI-COVID, Field level Media

- - Report: NFL probing Raiders over locker room access The NFL is investigating whether the Las Vegas Raiders violated locker room access protocol during their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-LVR-INVESTIGATION, Field Level Media

- - Report: Chargers QB Taylor out through Week 4 The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor through at least next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-TAYLOR, Field Level Media

- - Falcons WR Jones inactive vs. Bears Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones will be inactive on Sunday as Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-JONES, Field Level Media - - Washington rookie Chase Young (groin) out for game Chase Young suffered a groin injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and will not return to the game. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-YOUNG, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Oklahoma G Ndoma-Ogar opts out Oklahoma guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar opted out of the rest of the 2020 season, with the news coming after the No. 3 Sooners' stunning loss to Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-NDOMA-OGAR, Field Level Medi - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern): Detroit at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

- - Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will not return as the manager of the Boston Red Sox for the 2021 season, the team announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-ROENICKE, Field Level Media - - Braves activate veteran 3B Sandoval The Atlanta Braves activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval on Sunday in time for the postseason. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-SANDOVAL, Field Level Media

- - Red Sox clear LHP Rodriguez for some physical activity The Boston Red Sox have cleared left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to resume light physical activity following a heart condition that cost him the entire 2020 season. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-RODRIGUEZ, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Coverage of Sunday's Game 6 Eastern Conference finals: East finals: Boston at Miami (G6), 7:30 p.m.

- - Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony gun, drug charges Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail on felony weapons and drug charges in Minneapolis, according to police records. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-BEASLEY, Field Level Media - - - -

WNBA Coverage of Sunday's playoff games: Semifinal: Las Vegas at Connecticut (G4), 1 p.m. Semifinal: Seattle at Minnesota (G3), 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF PGA Tour -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

- - - - SOCCER

Sunday's MLS coverage: New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta United at Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 7 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of Sunday events: League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: North America - - - -

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas wins as penalties put Hamilton record bid on hold

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was penalised for infringements before the race had even started.Hamilton, who had started on pole position...

Massacre in Mexican bar leaves 11 people dead

A massacre in a bar left 11 people dead on Sunday, Mexican authorities said, as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the governments pledge to stop gang violence. The attorney generals office of the central Mexican state...

France's centre right keeps control of Senate in election

Frances centre-right Les Republicains party was on course to maintain its majority in the Senate after Sundays vote, while President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party avoided mishap 18 months away from a general election. Partial results also...

Romania's ruling party upbeat after municipal elections

Exit polls published in Romania Sunday after voting ended in the countrys municipal elections indicated that the balance of power in European Union member state is unlikely to shift in the next general election set for December 6. About 19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020