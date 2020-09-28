Left Menu
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely: International Cricket Council

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed indefinitely, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:29 IST
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely: International Cricket Council
BCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed indefinitely, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Tests, beginning next month.

"JUST IN: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in October, has been postponed indefinitely," ICC tweeted. There was a disagreement between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the duration of the quarantine period.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the length of the quarantine which the Sri Lankan health authorities had insisted be 14 days, was the main proposal BCB refused to agree with. "Any tourist who is entering Sri Lanka has to abide by this rule [of 14 days in quarantine]. They (SLC) have told us that they couldn't do anything about this point (quarantine)," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCB president Nazmul Hassan as saying.

"We have informed them that we have to reschedule the tour to a time when things will improve. We cannot play the ICC Test Championship according to their guidelines. Their cricket board and sports ministry tried very hard. They agreed to all but one of our requirements, but that one is the real one. The 14-day quarantine," he added. (ANI)

