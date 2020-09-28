Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios sends volley at Wilander over Murray comments

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander came under fire from Nick Kyrgios on Monday after the Swede suggested Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into majors at the expense of emerging young players. Swede Wilander's comments came after three-time Grand Slam champion Murray's first-round defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the French Open on Sunday in which he won only six games.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:22 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios sends volley at Wilander over Murray comments

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander came under fire from Nick Kyrgios on Monday after the Swede suggested Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into majors at the expense of emerging young players.

Swede Wilander's comments came after three-time Grand Slam champion Murray's first-round defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the French Open on Sunday in which he won only six games. It was former world number one Murray's joint-worst loss at a Grand Slam and came on his return to the French Open after a three-year absence, during which he has had two hip surgeries.

"I keep getting a little disappointed, is it his right to be out there doing that? I did it and I shouldn't have, it was the biggest mistake I did in my career," Wilander told Eurosport. "I think Murray needs to stop thinking of himself and start thinking about who he was. Does he have a right to be out there taking wild cards from the young players?"

Australian Kyrgios, who has skipped the French Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly jumped to the defence of the 33-year-old British player on Twitter. "Just read what Wilander said about @andy_murray... shut up Mats, no one cares. Muzz, just know that however long you stay, we all appreciate and enjoy your tennis and banter.

"Also I've never watched a point of Mats Wilander." Murray returned to singles action last year and won the title in Antwerp where he beat Wawrinka, a result that raised hopes he could again challenge at the top.

However, the three-time Grand Slam winner looked a pale shadow of himself on Sunday and admitted after the match that he would have a good hard think about his game. "It's tough to quit, for sure. By giving us all hope by playing, it's just not right," Wilander said. "I love the fact that he is back and trying.

"Hopefully he'll figure out why he's doing it." Wilander's Eurosport colleague Alex Corretja, a former coach of Murray, said he respected Wilander's opinion but said Murray needs to be given a chance to enjoy the rest of his career.

"My advice is to retire one year too late rather than one year too early," Spaniard Corretja said. "I believe that once the indoors season starts he will feel much better."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to apprise it of progress on COVID-19 vaccine

The Allahabad High Court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for COVID-19 and its proposed completion date. On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Prades...

Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown

A clash between Madrids regional authorities and the Spanish government over how to contain the citys surging coronavirus caseload is provoking growing discontent among residents in poorer areas who say they have been unfairly targeted.The ...

Robinhood Pandey seeking Nitish Kumar's blessings for defending him in Rhea Chakraborty case: Adhir Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been vocal about victimisation of Rhea Chakraborty, Monday took a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey for joining JDU and said in the name of probe into Sushant Singh Rajputs death...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020