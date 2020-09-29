Left Menu
IPL 13: No one can play like MS Dhoni, says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals star batsman Sanju Samson on Tuesday shunned all comparisons of him being the next MS Dhoni saying "no one can play and no one should try" to play like Dhoni.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:06 IST
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After his match-winning innings, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had tweeted, "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals! I've known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL, you know a world-class player has arrived." Samson said that it is not at all easy to play like the former Indian skipper so he never thinks about the same.

"No one can play like MS Dhoni and no one should try playing like him that's what I like to suggest anyone. It's not at all easy to play like Dhoni," said Samson in a virtual press conference. "He is one of the best cricketers to ever play this wonderful game. So I never think about me playing like MS Dhoni. I will just be myself," he added.

Also, S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir had urged Tharoor not to compare wicket-keeper batsman Samson with MS Dhoni. "Sanju Samson doesn't need to be next anyone. He will be 'the' Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket," Gambhir had tweeted.

Rajasthan has won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The side will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30. (ANI)

