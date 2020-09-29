Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's football team has made tremendous progress in last two years, says coach

The Indian women's national football team has made tremendous progress in the last two years, head coach Maymol Rocky said on Tuesday while addressing an international virtual conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:48 IST
Indian women's football team has made tremendous progress in last two years, says coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's national football team has made tremendous progress in the last two years, head coach Maymol Rocky said on Tuesday while addressing an international virtual conference. The coaching conference was organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and she was speaking on the topic 'Women's Football In India'.

"Our journey has just started," Maymol, who was appointed head coach in 2017, said. "Thanks to the increased support from the AIFF and Government of India the women's team has made tremendous progress in the last two years. We made plans -- both short and long-term -- for which we have received the best possible backing in every way." In November 2018, the Indian women's team made it to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers for the first time in its history. Terming the success as a "turning point", Maymol talked about the increased number of matches and tournaments played by her side in 2019 and the positive impact it has had.

"Since the last two years, we have built a strong unit, with a majority of players being very young. We have got a lot of exposure -- more camps, more matches and more preparation time. "We have played many competitive matches against higher-ranked opposition. None of the players had played as many games as they did in 2019," Maymol informed.

"Our first camp was almost four months long and we were provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment, such as good hotel stay, good training pitch and specially-designed kits for women players." Maymol spoke in detail about the number of matches played by the team against a number of quality teams, beginning with friendlies against Hong Kong and Indonesia at the start of 2019, which saw India register four wins in as many games. It was followed by hosting the four-nation Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar and playing a tournament in Turkey, which included a match against Romania.

She said the team received a "big boost in confidence" after these matches. In March, India were crowned SAFF champions for the fifth time, defeating hosts Nepal 3-1 in a tense final and came close to getting past the second round of the Olympic qualifiers, before losing out on goal difference to Myanmar despite an unbeaten campaign with two wins and a draw.

The Indian team then finished second runners-up at the COTIF Cup in Spain and played two away friendlies each against higher-ranked Uzbekistan and Vietnam, after which they successfully defended their South Asian Games gold medal in Nepal. Last year also the Indian team jump up the FIFA ranking charts to 57, which improved to 55 in March this year. With women's football being the central theme, the day also witnessed a presentation by Japanese U-18 women's team assistant coach Yuiko Konno about 'Pathway to reach the top & steps taken to sustain' by the Japan Football Association.

Japan remains the only nation to win the FIFA Women's World Cup in all three categories. "Talking about how the Japan national team reached the top and sustain its position, there is no magic formula or secret. What we have been doing is very simple," she said." Yuiko highlighted the four factors of their development plan -- player development, national team, coach education and grassroots football.

"We place significant emphasis on these four factors. They are closely related to each other and we always think of them as one unit." PTI AH AH PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Will fight against farm laws on all fronts: Punjab CM to farmer unions

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended his support to farmers agitating against the draconian farm laws, saying he will convene a special session of the assembly if there is a need to amend the state laws. Chairing a meet...

Kuwait mourns Emir Sheikh Sabah, veteran defender of Arab unity

Kuwaits ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, his office announced on Tuesday, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.Sheikh Saba...

Golar unit CEO takes leave of absence following corruption probe

Golar LNG said on Tuesday Hygo Energy Transition Ltd Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Antonello has taken leave of absence with immediate effect, following a corruption investigation involving him in Brazil. Golar said Antonellos leave was i...

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020