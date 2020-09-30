Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh to play intra-squad matches after Sri Lanka tour postponement

After the postponement of the Sri Lanka tour, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the senior team will continue to train at their camp in Dhaka, during which the players will play three long-format practice matches.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:15 IST
Bangladesh to play intra-squad matches after Sri Lanka tour postponement
Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque . Image Credit: ANI

After the postponement of the Sri Lanka tour, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the senior team will continue to train at their camp in Dhaka, during which the players will play three long-format practice matches. Bangladesh were scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka for the first time in six years in October but now they must wait till January for the home series against West Indies.

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque wants to play domestic cricket after the international tour was suspended. "As a player it is disappointing. We had an opportunity to play after six months but it is out of our control. I don't want to think too much about it. I think every team has to deal with the difficulty of returning after a long break these days. I think if we get to play domestic cricket before international matches, we can cover some of that gap," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haque as saying.

"It is difficult to understand what exactly is the situation when there's no international cricket," he added. The practice matches are likely to be followed by a T20 tournament, which will also have players from the high-performance set-up and others. The BCB is also hoping that the clubs will agree to restart the 2019-20 Dhaka Premier League, which was postponed after one round of matches in March.

Selector Habibul Bashar feels that senior players of the side are losing out on their crucial years. "It is unfortunate that the players have lost a year of their career. Tamim Iqbal misses out on a thousand runs. Mushfiqur Rahim misses out on a few centuries. They do not get any younger. But there's not much we can do in a pandemic," Bashar said.

"[Coming back after the break] will be a big challenge for us, definitely. It is never good to stay out of international cricket for so long. We will be out for almost a year. It is not going to be easy. If we utilise our domestic cricket, we will be better prepared. We wouldn't have been too well prepared ahead of this Sri Lanka series, but it would have at least been a start," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alle...

Pepper India Resolution Appoints LeadSquared to Digitize their Debt Recovery Process

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir With multiple lenders and debt recovery agencies still following traditional means of collection and servicing, Pepper India Resolution part of Pepper Group, a well-established global credit provider wi...

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

The Ugandan Cabinet has approved a plan to construct roads linking the country with the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo DRC, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.Officials said that the 223km road network running from the Uganda...

INSIGHT-Height of fashion? Clothes mountains build up as recycling breaks down

Clothes recycling is the pressure-release valve of fast fashion, and its breaking under COVID-19 curbs. The multi-billion-dollar trade in second-hand clothing helps prevent the global fashion industrys growing pile of waste going straight t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020